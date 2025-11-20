The Spain international, who featured twice for his country over the international break to help the 2010 World Cup winners secure their place at next summer’s finals, says he is convinced the Eagles’ dressing room has all the ingredients required to build on this year’s FA Cup and Community Shield successes.

Pino said of his summer switch to South London: “I sat down with the coach [Oliver Glasner], and he explained to me the plan, and what I had been doing last year, and he convinced me from the first moment.

“I arrived at a winning club. Last year they had a fantastic season: they won two titles.

“I’ve come here and I’ve joined a winning team, a competitive team, with a lot of hunger, and what we are showing in every game, in every competition. The coach has made it clear that we can do big things. I hope it continues like this.

“We have the two Cups, the Conference League and the Premier League, and we treat each game as a final. In terms of adaptation, with Dani [Muñoz], Jeff [Lerma], Walter [Benítez] and many other teammates, they have made it very easy for me. I am very happy to be here, and to be able to add to the team.”