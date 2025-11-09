For Pino, today’s game will mark his first very taste of the rivalry with Albion. Muñoz, on the other hand, memorably scored the winner in an epic encounter the last time the two teams met at Selhurst Park, at the back end of last season.

Palace have made a strong start to the new league campaign and come into the game a place and a point better off than Brighton.

For Muñoz, a good start to 2025/26 was vital to continuing the momentum following last season’s historic FA Cup win.

"I think the objectives and direction of the club is clear,” he said. “We talk about it, we plan it at the start of the season.

"And I think the most important thing is when you put it on the field – that’s where it really matters.