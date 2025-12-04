Pino's first Premier League goal, following his maiden Palace strike in the Carabao Cup win over Liverpool, was one for the ages.

It was in the 69th minute when the Spaniard produced a delicious shot from the edge of the area crashing in off the underside of the crossbar.

It also came at an important moment. Palace had the lead in their first game after the international break, after Daniel Muñoz's opener at Molineux, but Wolves were pushing for a leveller.

Step forward Pino, as his goal took the game away from the hosts and set the Eagles firmly on the road to our third league away win of the season.

You can vote for Yéremy Pino's goal by clicking here. Voting will close at 12:00noon on Monday, 8th December.

The winner will be announced on Friday, 12th December.