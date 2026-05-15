The 23-year-old has been an impressive performer on the continent for Palace in his club’s debut season in Europe, and will now face a team from his native Spain for the chance to lift the trophy.

Pino is well acquainted with the Madrid-based club, having faced Rayo on six occasions in La Liga with Villarreal – winning twice, drawing twice and losing twice, albeit unbeaten in the last three meetings.

One of his international teammates – winger Jorge de Frutos – is a threat to look out for, according to Pino, as is a former teammate of his on loan from Villarreal, Ilias Akhomach.

Pino told NewsShopper after last week’s semi-final: “It’s nice to play against a Spanish team, with my national teammates.

“It's going to be an experience, something different. I hope to see them soon – and that they lose, obviously!

“But the truth is I am happy for Rayo, for all the difficulties they have had over the years, and I am glad about the fact that they will be there. They have a great coach [Iñigo Pérez]. They have incredible players like Ilias and Jorge.

“It's going to be an entertaining final. It’s one match and Rayo are a great team. Anything can happen. They're going to want to win, and we're going to try to beat them.

“They are going to fight just like us, 11 vs 11 because they know how important it is for their neighbourhood, as they say, and for us too.”

Pino also tribute to Rayo’s achievement in reaching a first-ever European final – the same as Palace – noting: “In the end, this [Rayo] is a very small, welcoming club, and it's going to be a battle between two neighbourhoods.

“The fans of both teams are incredible. It’s all the club’s support, and it's very nice that we’re both in the final.

“It doesn't matter about the budget [of the clubs]. In the end, it's a match that has to be played with the ball and with the tactics of the coaches.”