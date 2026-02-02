As well as putting in a controlled performance from midfield in the first-half, Lerma's powerful header forced a handball save on the line from Neco Williams, which saw the Forest man sent off.

That gave Ismaïla Sarr the chance to equalise from the penalty spot and level the contest.

Lerma later moved into defence during the second-half but didn't put a foot wrong with his general play and defensive work.

His performance saw you award him 29.7% of your Player of the Match votes, with Sarr (16%) and Lerma's midfield partner Will Hughes (15.8%) rounding off the top three.

Check out the full Player of the Match poll results below!