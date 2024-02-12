The midfielder was part of a battling display which saw the Eagles create all the chances in the first-half and go ahead through Jefferson Lerma’s superb first goal for the club – only to fall to clinical finishes at either end of the second-half.

Asked whether the scoreline reflected the game, Hughes told Premier League productions: “Not our performance on the whole, no, but it's 3-1 for a reason, and that's down to what we've done on the pitch.

“A lack of concentration, it's happened far too many times this season. It's just so frustrating because we've grafted for 90 minutes, you'd like to think we'd get something from that game, and it's just, again, it's the 90th minute.

“Like I said before, it's a lack of concentration on our part. It's the 90th minute, you don't lose a game like that on a counter-attack, and we know that as a team, but the performance was much better.

“Over the 90 minutes, I think we deserved something out of the game, but like I said, it's our own downfall.”

Hughes believes Palace’s performance demonstrated their determination to improve on recent results.

“We have to focus on ourselves,” he continued. “You can't rely on other teams around you to drop points. We have to pick up points ourselves and make sure we're fine in that department.

“It's not been going with us of late. Hopefully it'll start to change, because the fight and the spirit is there, you can see that tonight, it's just those minor details. Especially in this league, you’re going to get punished, and we did tonight.

“You can see by the performance tonight, the fight and the desire, the commitment that's shown from the team against a top-quality side. We've been matching them for most of the game, and it's those fine details that swing results in different ways, and that's what happened tonight.”

On the Palace supporters at Selhurst Park, Hughes added: “They’ve stuck with us. It’s frustrating when we're not picking up results, but you'd like to think that the fight was showing, they appreciate that, and that's why they've stuck with us to the end tonight.”