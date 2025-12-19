Palace had to fight back and claim the draw, when two quickfire goals from KuPS just after half-time turned the contest around. But Justin Devenny's header ensured the Eagles ended the league phase with a point.

Amidst an absorbing contents, Drakes-Thomas became the fourth youngest player to appear for Palace and showcased his undoubted potential with a dynamic display.

After his debut the 16-year-old revealed the message his manager had given him before his professional bow.

"I got told [I was playing] yesterday in a meeting," Drakes-Thomas said. "But he just told me to go out there and express myself, make sure I smile and just enjoy the occasion.

"He's been great to me. When I've just gone out for the past couple of weeks with the first team, he's been unbelievable. So I'm grateful to him as well."