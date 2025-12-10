The Spaniard – who has six goal involvements (two goals, four assists – including that for Marc Guéhi’s late winner at Craven Cottage) in his first 19 games as an Eagle – is hoping that he and his teammates can keep up the impressive start to the season which has not only taken them to fourth in the Premier League, but also the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

And with Pino hoping to only keep improving himself, as he gets to grips fully with the English game, the 23-year-old – who has also impressed on the international stage with Spain recently – says he has been impressed with the mentality of this group.

That such praise should come from a UEFA Europa League and Nations League winner in Pino is encouraging indeed.

The winger said: “I'm very happy with the team, how we fight until the end.

“We have to continue like this in order to fight for the top spots. We have been doing things very well, and we have to continue like this.

“I am very happy in this team. I think we have to keep going on this path, fighting, trying to win, conceding as few goals as possible and to keep on winning, which keeps us up the table.

“With every game I feel better. Sometimes it is very physical, but I feel comfortable, the team is making it easy for me [to settle], and I am happy.”