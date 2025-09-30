Oliver Glasner, speaking to Palace TV:

"I'm on the way down now!

"A great ending and I thank everybody who was here and this is close to Crystal Palace. We'll remember this day and will have a great evening and it was just a fantastic ending. I think we deserved a win at the end. We played an incredible first-half, maybe the best first-half since I arrived.

"I said when he came on, 'Eddie, decide the game for us' and I thought it's there when he missed the header! Then I was delighted for Eddie. I told him in front of the team, in the dressing room: we have a slogan, if you invest in something, you get it back, you get the reward. I said, this is my credo, it's the same credo in life, if you invest you get it back, and Eddie invests so much for Palace, in the injury and then doing all the rehab and working so hard to be fit ,and then today he got the reward of being celebrated and also scoring the goal in front of the Holmesdale, in front of our fans.

"Delighted for him, delighted for the group, delighted for the players and of course for Palace as well."