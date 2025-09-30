It was a goal which made the watching world sit up and take notice – Eddie Nketiah's late winner for Crystal Palace against Liverpool certainly gave all sorts of figures within the game plenty to say..
Oliver Glasner, speaking to Palace TV:
"I'm on the way down now!
"A great ending and I thank everybody who was here and this is close to Crystal Palace. We'll remember this day and will have a great evening and it was just a fantastic ending. I think we deserved a win at the end. We played an incredible first-half, maybe the best first-half since I arrived.
"I said when he came on, 'Eddie, decide the game for us' and I thought it's there when he missed the header! Then I was delighted for Eddie. I told him in front of the team, in the dressing room: we have a slogan, if you invest in something, you get it back, you get the reward. I said, this is my credo, it's the same credo in life, if you invest you get it back, and Eddie invests so much for Palace, in the injury and then doing all the rehab and working so hard to be fit ,and then today he got the reward of being celebrated and also scoring the goal in front of the Holmesdale, in front of our fans.
"Delighted for him, delighted for the group, delighted for the players and of course for Palace as well."
Tyrick Mitchell:
"We knew it was going to be a difficult game. We started off very well, we had loads of chances that unfortunately we weren't able to put away. But we always had confidence that we'd get chances, so I'm happy it paid off.
"He [Mo Salah] is one of the best players in the world, so I always know it's going to be a challenge playing against him. I've got to be on top of my game and ready for the challenge, so I'm just happy I am.
"It's only six games, but we want to win every game. We don't want to drop points. We put ourselves in great positions to score goals, so we hope that we're able to do that, but it's all about being there in the first place and being able to have those chances.
"It just shows how much we're working hard on the training pitch, and putting that into games. Some games might not be pretty, some games might not be our best, but we know that we're in it together and we're able to get over the line each and every time. We're just happy that it's showing."
Daniel Muñoz, speaking to TNT Mexico:
"I'm very happy. I want to thank everyone who supports us, like every match, and everyone who believes in us, and who supports our family.
"We fought, we waited, we worked. First and foremost we are united. I think that when there is unity, when we all believe in the idea that the coach has raised since he arrived, you see the beauty of a process, not in a short time, but in a long time.
"Those are the effects of the mentality that the coach has been injecting. We are all aware of it and we put it into practice. We work for the team, and these are the results that we want.
"In football sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down, but you work day by day. We should keep working, we should keep dreaming, we should believe in the work that we've been doing – and in the end, we'll see."
Eddie Nketiah, speaking to Palace TV:
"It was good. Obviously, setbacks are part of football. Obviously, I had the injury, we've been working really hard and the rehab team helped me a lot, so it was really nice to be able to have that moment in front of fans, friends and family.
"We got the three points, which I think the boys deserved with the performance we gave, so I'm really delighted.
"[The manager said] just to help the team, help the team wherever is necessary. He said I'd get a chance and I did get that, so it was just about staying calm like I did and trying to help the team get the three points.
"Not many teams are able to create that many chances against a top team like Liverpool, so it shows what we're doing and that we're doing the right things. It gives us confidence going into the next games.
"We've got quality throughout the group, and we've got a really nice togetherness, so it's really hard to play against. Our aim is to win and to try to bring more glory. We want to have more moments that we had towards the end of the season with the fans, enjoying it and celebrating."
Gary O'Neil, speaking to Sky Sports Football:
"Absolutely incredible. I think the journey that he [Glasner] taken that football club on... if you think from where he picked it up, also the quality of the players that they've lost as well in [Michael] Olise and [Ebere] Eze, who were both a massive part of what they were achieving, and you wouldn't know that they'd lost that much quality.
"They're so hard to play against, not only at Selhurst Park now, on the road as well. They have a real clear style. They never deviate from it. They're good from set pieces. It's an incredible job that he's done there.
"I mean, to add silverware at a club like Crystal Palace in itself is an incredible achievement. But then to come back again this season, and maybe you would be excused for dropping off a little bit, having won the FA Cup and having won the Community Shield, and having lost your best player in Eze, and there's been no drop off at all. They've actually taken it to another level.
"Nothing but extreme praise from me, because I know how difficult it is. I've been in a similar seat to that, and he's making it look very, very easy at the moment, and it definitely isn't."
Alan Shearer, speaking on Match of the Day:
"Well, there's a lot of talk about systems, in particular in our league, whether you can play three at the back with two wing-backs in the Premier League. This is a team that can, because they haven't been beaten this season, they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup last year, they went head-to-head with Liverpool in the Community Shield, took that home as well. They're very well coached, they're very well organised, and all the players are very comfortable in this system.
"They were absolutely outstanding. They really have been absolutely superb. If they can keep the vast majority of those players fit, then they could have a very, very exciting season."
Micah Richards, speaking on Match of the Day:
"They have been really excellent. [You can see] how fluid they are. So when they go from a low block and there's a transition, it's really quick. Everyone knows where to be. The trigger, when to go.... so many times when we see teams play, they don't know when to go.
"These teams are so well organised. This team are just delightful."
Jurgen Klopp, speaking to The Athletic:
“Wow, they are doing miracles."