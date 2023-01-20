1. He started young for a ‘keeper

Guaita is now a seasoned Premier League performer – but the goalkeeper was a star player even from his earlier years.

The Spaniard’s potential was realised by Spanish giants Valencia at the age of eight, when he was invited to join their youth academy in 1995.

Jump forwards to 2008 and a 21-year-old Guaita, having impressed in Valencia’s B team, was handed his official debut in a UEFA Cup tie against Marítimo – a 2-1 win.

He would go on to become Valencia’s first-choice goalkeeper at the age of 22, playing 28 times in all competitions in 2009/10, including a run to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Not bad at all.

2. He learned from one of the best

Football fans of a certain era will remember vividly the shock-blonde hair of Valencia and Spain ‘stopper Santiago Cañizares, who played over 400 times for Los Ches and was one of Guaita’s inspirations and mentors.

“It was an absolutely fantastic opportunity to work alongside Cañizares,” he said glowingly. “I think he’s known worldwide, and being able to develop at Valencia alongside him was incredible. There were little things that maybe you didn’t notice at the time that I now know were so important.

"He even taught me how to bandage myself up. He took me aside one pre-season and told me how to tape my fingers. Those are the memories that really stay with you.”