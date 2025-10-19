Oliver Glasner, speaking to Palace TV:

"It was exciting in the end. It was a great performance.

"Even in the first-half it was even, they [Bournemouth] were ruthless today, taking the lead after a set play, and we could see how quick they play forward and what kind of pace they had.

"I think we did well in two-thirds of the game [in the first-half], with Daichi [Kamada] and Adam [Wharton] really moving well and getting the game up front. But in the final third we were a little bit too complicated, not direct enough into the box.

"This is what we showed the players at half-time, and we encouraged them to stick to our plan and be also patient, but being more direct, more ruthless, getting more intensity and aggression into the opposite box.

"We had the big chance at the end, but nothing to complain about, JP [Mateta] scored three goals and was so dangerous today, and you can also miss a few chances.

"Bournemouth punished us, and that happens sometimes, but I'm very pleased with the performance and very, very proud of the mentality again.

"I think it was a pure Premier League game today, very intense, up and down, chances, VAR, tight decisions. So it was really an advertisement for Premier League football."