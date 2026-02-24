Six

Palace have now won our last six Premier League home games against Wolves – our longest winning run against an opponent in our top-flight history.

1977

We last won six consecutive home league games (any division) against an individual opponent against Walsall – a run which stretched from 1977 to 2004!

9 in 11

Indeed, if you take away games into account, we have now won nine of our last 11 games against Wolves – which contributes to...

63%

Palace have now won 63% of our Premier League games (10 wins from 16 meetings) against the team from Molineux – our highest win rate against any side we've faced on more than 10 occasions.

104

Evann Guessand's first goal for Palace – a 90th-minute winner – saw him become the 104th different player to score for the club in the Premier League (not including the 22 own-goal scorers in our favour!).