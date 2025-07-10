Although Richards' goal was not enough for co-hosts United States to win the final, with the USMNT going down 2-1 to Mexico, the Palace defender was outstanding throughout the finals.

The defender played close to every minute across their six games at the finals and also scored the winning goal against Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

Although he wasn't able to add an international winners' medal to this FA Cup one, the finals have still proved a valuable experience for the defender.

In fact, Richards has now found his voice as one of the figureheads in his national team.