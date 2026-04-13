Fresh from a fifth clean sheet in a row at Selhurst Park in all competitions, Richards and his fellow defenders were once again impressive in Sunday’s 2-1 come-from-behind win over Newcastle United, making it six games unbeaten in SE25.

Buoyed by two superb home wins in a row, Palace will now turn their attentions back to Europe this midweek, hoping to close out their UEFA Conference League quarter-final with a 3-0 lead over Fiorentina.

But in the remaining two months of the season, Richards has revealed his teammates want glory on domestic and continental fronts.

“The gaffer had a conversation with us about if we wanted to focus on one or the other,” the defender told Premier League Productions. “We all agreed that we wanted to go for both.

“We have a second leg [against Fiorentina] and then hopefully a semi-final afterwards. But again, we also want to climb up the table.

“We want to give our best performance every time we step out on the pitch. That's exactly what we're going to do.”