The 26-year-old arrived in South London from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 but took time to establish himself as a consistent first-choice pick for the Eagles, initially featuring just nine times in his inaugural Premier League season.

In the last two seasons, however, Richards has been a first-choice pick at centre-back, playing every minute of Palace’s successful FA Cup run last season – and starting 10 of our 12 UEFA Conference League matches this time around.

But to get to that point demanded initial patience, and the assistance of Ward as a leader at Palace.

"I think as a 22-year-old who came from a big club like Bayern, you're thinking, ‘alright, cool, I'm gonna get here, I'm gonna play’,” Richards recently recalled of his arrival, speaking to CBS Sports.

"I feel like I was doing everything right and so [Ward] pulled me to the side a few times, like: 'Everybody sees you doing the right thing. Just keep doing the right thing so that when your time does come, you're ready for it.’

“He wasn't even really playing at the time but he knew what his spot and what his role was in the club, and he did it perfectly.”