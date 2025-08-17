Richards and his defensive colleagues barely put a foot wrong in the blazing Stamford Bridge sunshine, as Palace started the season with a deserved clean sheet.

And it could have been more for the Eagles had Ebere Eze's stunning first-half free-kick not been chalked off by the VAR.

Despite the frustration of seeing that goal ruled out, Richards said it was still a positive result to begin the new campaign with.

"We worked well together," he said after the game. "We've seen Chelsea throughout the last season and in pre-season, also at the Club World Cup, they have a very dangerous attack.