The Eagles by-and-large controlled the contest in SE25 to return to winning ways in the Premier League, with goals either side of half-time stemming from set-piece situations: the first a Yéremy Pino free-kick headed back into the mixer by Jefferson Lerma and converted by Jean-Philippe Mateta, and the latter a Lerma long-throw diverted in by Brentford’s Nathan Collins.

With Palace restricting their in-form visitors to only a handful of half-chances on the afternoon, those two goals were enough to secure three important points.

“Is that an assist for Jeff?!” Richards joked, speaking to Palace TV. “It was a really good performance from beginning to end.

“JP's goal really kind of set the tone for us today. We knew that we had to kind of win set-pieces – that was our job today. They scored an own-goal off a set-piece, so I think we did that job quite well!

“I think anytime we can keep a clean sheet, that's our job at the back, and I know it gives us a good chance of winning as well.

“We’re really happy with the result today and really happy with the overall performance.”