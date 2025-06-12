The centre-back was speaking to CBS Sports whilst on international duty with the United States who – following two friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland, with Richards captain in the former – are now preparing to co-host the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, which kicks off this weekend.

The seven-time tournament winners, whose squad also includes Palace loanee Matt Turner, kick off their group-stage campaign against Trinidad & Tobago in San Jose on Sunday night.

But Richards, speaking to CBS Sports, was first of all asked about Palace’s history-making achievements under the Wembley Stadium arch last month.

The 25-year-old beamed: “It was amazing, you know, bringing a first trophy to Crystal Palace.

“It was an amazing feeling, seeing people in the crowds emotional, crying, and seeing generations of Palace fans in the stands, knowing that they hadn't won anything before. Being able to bring that trophy back to South London was amazing.

“I saw a guy in a Flash costume running around South London with like a Palace flag on his back – I thought that was pretty interesting! Also, I saw somebody getting [Ebere] Eze as a tattoo – that’s dedication, that was pretty high up there as well!

“I mean, we pretty much celebrated until pretty much until Sunday when I got here – that was the last day of celebration! It was a good two weeks.”