A 1-1 draw away to Zrinjski Mostar left Chris Richards and Crystal Palace frustrated they could not make more of their chances – but with a platform to build upon in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off round.
The Eagles dominated possession and created some presentable openings in Mostar, but led by just a goal to nil at half-time, when Ismaïla Sarr struck crisply from Jørgen Strand Larsen’s clever lay-off.
Yet mistakes early in the second-half allowed Karlo Abramovic to smash the hosts level at a boisterous Bijeli Brijeg Stadium, and try as they might to reestablish their lead, Palace were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw to take back to Selhurst Park next week.
Richards told Palace TV: “I think on paper, when you look at the quality of the teams, it seems pretty straightforward. But coming here, in a hostile environment, it's a tough pitch to play on… we’re a little bit disappointed with the result, but also a 1-1 is also something you can take into the next leg with a lot of optimism.
“I think it's mixed emotions, but I think in the grand scheme of things, we have to take care of business at home now.
“There’s also a reason they're in the Conference League. They're a good team. They defended well.
“Again, we didn't make the most of our chances and I think defensively we made a few mistakes.
“But regardless, I think it's a performance that we can work on and we can continue with. But a bit frustrating that we kind of lacked a little bit in both areas this evening.”
Thank you for coming out. It wasn't an easy journey. I heard and saw on Twitter that it took a lot to get here, so we really appreciate everybody—Chris Richards
Palace were backed by another outstanding away support in Europe, with supporters making the most of their trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Two crucial home games are to follow in the next week, and Richards noted: “We definitely saw and heard everybody.
“Again, thank you for coming out. It wasn't an easy journey. I heard and saw on Twitter that it took a lot to get here, so we really appreciate everybody.
“We’re a club, but we're also a family, so we need everybody contributing when it comes to games. And again, we very much feel y'all's momentum and y'all's spirit. Hopefully we can continue to have that.”