The American defender helped marshal the defence with an excellent performance, as the Eagles secured a third clean sheet of the 2025/26 season to advance in Europe.

Fredrikstad proved resilient opponents over the two legs, but Palace showed enough class to seal a place in the league phase which begins in October – and the club's first fully fledged European campaign.

"We've been defending really well," Richards told Channel 5 after full-time. "But they are a good team and they threw everything at us.

"I'm glad we came away with the draw to advance. Not every game is going to be pretty, but as long as you get a result that's the big thing.

"Before the season we had a few goals and this was goal number two, the first was the Community Shield, then advancing in the Conference League.

"Everyone is excited. We're an ambitious club and I think we've shown that over the last year. Now it's time to win some games in Europe!