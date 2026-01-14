A standout calendar year for both club and country ensured Richards picked up the award.

The Eagles defender starred for the Stars and Stripes in the Concacaf Gold Cup last summer, helping the USMNT to the final, where they finished as runners-up to Mexico. Richards memorably scored in the final only for Mexico to hit back and claim a 2-1 win.

Of course at club level, Richards enjoyed the best season of his career so far, playing a key role as Palace lifted both the FA Cup and Community Shield.

He was the only Palace player to play every single minute of the glorious FA Cup run, featuring in a defence that conceded just one goal across six ties, as the Eagles wrote their name into history.

Richards saw off competition from Malik Tillman, Matt Freese, Max Arfsten, and Alex Freeman who were also in the running after nomination. He becomes the first centre-back to win the award since Oguchi Onyewu 19 years ago.

Richards' victory ensures a Premier League defender has claimed the award for two years on the spin, after Fulham's Antonee Robinson won last year.

Congratulations, Chris!