Today, Riedewald was selected ahead of Cheikhou Kouyaté in his favoured left-centre of midfield position.

Discussing his first minutes since the restart, he said: "It felt good, of course [to play]. I’m happy with this chance to play in the midfield, on the left side - I’m happy to be back on the pitch but I’m not happy with the result.

"I think I did alright. The manager asked a few things of me: to pressurise and to be in the ‘pocket’ and the things he asked of me, I think I did alright."

On the game itself, Riedewald added: "I think we played a very good first-half and didn’t give away too many chances.

"We came back for the second-half and I think started a little bit slow and they scored, and from there it is hard to get back. We are looking for an equaliser and after that they scored to make it 2-0, and then at the end 3-0."

If Riedewald was happy to be starting the game today, then his teammate Tyrick Mitchell would've been over the moon to make his Premier League debut. Discussing the left-back's first league appearance, Riedewald was full of praise: "I know him very well. I played with him a few times in the Under-23s. And we have good contact off the pitch as well.

"He's a strong left-back, a lot of talent and I think he did well despite the result; I like him as a player and as a person."