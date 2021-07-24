This is something we worked on on the first day of pre-season,” Riedewald told Palace TV. “Creating more chances and being more aggressive when we don’t have the ball. I think if you look at the first-half we had a 20-minute spell where we created a lot of chances.

“It’s just about working and learning. Finish the chances and we walk away with a 3-0 win.

“Each day we get a better understanding of how we want to play, how we want to press in possession and out of possession. This is the second game of pre-season, and I think like in the first game we played, we made a few good steps in the right direction.”

Riedewald praised Vieira’s footballing philosophy, which sees him playing as part of a midfield three this season.

“So far it’s been good for me,” he said. “Tactically I like the way he wants to play. I like his vision, with [Jeff] Schluppy and Macca [James McArthur] next to me. It’s good.

“Also the centre-backs are stepping in as well and being more aggressive, and the wing backs are high up the pitch. So it’s clear this season we’re trying to be more aggressive and create more chances.

“Everybody is positive. We’ve been training for three weeks and if anyone has a question about the way we want to play, they just ask it. Everybody is very positive about the way we play and the intensity that we train with, so hopefully we can show it in three weeks when the competition starts.”