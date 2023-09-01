Holding began his career at Bolton Wanderers, joining the club from Stalybridge Celtic Juniors from the age of seven. Rising through the age groups, it wasn’t long before he was training with the first-team – and even defending against legendary striker Eidur Gudjohnsen aged just 17!
Palace’s latest summer signing is a man with a wealth of experience at just 27-years-old, so take a look back at Rob Holding’s career in pictures below…
A loan move to League Two Bury allowed Holding a first taste of senior men’s football, making a single appearance against Cambridge United before returning to sign a professional contract with his parent club.
Holding made his Bolton debut in 2015, and would go on to be voted the club’s Player of the Year at just 19-years-old. Wanderers' relegation to League One did not deter Premier League suitors, and he signed for Arsenal that summer.
After injury to World Cup winner Per Mertesacker, Holding made his Premier League debut against Liverpool in the season-opener, with Arsenal going on to lose a thrilling game 4-3.
Holding developed a close relationship with Arsene Wenger. The legendary manager praised him in his press conference, by sarcastically saying: “Unfortunately no one speaks about the performance of Rob Holding. You should be happy: he is English and 20-years-old. I am sorry, he didn’t cost £55 million so he can’t be good”.
A regular member of the starting XI, holding won his first piece of major silverware by playing the full 90 minutes as Arsenal beat Chelsea in the 2017 FA Cup final at Wembley.
European football followed, and Holding featured regularly in the Europa League before an injury to his cruciate ligament ruled him out most of the 2018/19 season.
Returning from injury and regaining his place in the starting XI, Holding picked up his second FA Cup winners’ medal in 2020, once again beating Chelsea – although this time at an empty Wembley stadium.
Although he had been made to wait, Holding scored his first Premier League goal in May 2022, turning in a Bukayo Saka corner to set his side on the way to victory away at West Ham.
Holding made 24 appearances as Arsenal took the title-race down to the wire last season, although his goal against Manchester City was not enough to turn the decider in the Gunners’ favour.
The 27-year-old signed for Crystal Palace in September 2023 – welcome to Palace, Rob!