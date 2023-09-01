Holding’s arrival follows that of Jefferson Lerma, Matheus França and Dean Henderson, and bolsters manager Roy Hodgson’s defensive options at the back – but how much do you know about the versatile 27-year-old?

Read on for everything you need to know about Rob Holding, Palace’s newest defender…

Stalybridge stalwart

Despite being born and raised in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, it was Bolton Wanderers who first identified Holding’s potential, snapping him up from his local youth side at the age of seven.

Rising through Bolton’s academy ranks, Holding’s first taste of senior football came on loan at Bury as a 19-year-old, making a solitary League Two appearance for the Shakers in April 2015 before returning to his parent club and signing his first professional contract.

Training regularly at Bolton against former Premier League forwards including Eidur Gudjohnsen and Shola Ameobi, Holding caught the eye of manager Neil Lennon, and the following season stepped up as a fully-fledged first-team player.