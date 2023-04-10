Five-star Palace
One, two. One, two, three. One, two, three, four. FIVE, ONE!
Go on then, watch all five goals below...
Glorious. Astonishing. Magical. Call it what you want, but Crystal Palace produced a performance for the ages at Elland Road - catch-up on all the best images, highlights, reaction and more below...
One, two. One, two, three. One, two, three, four. FIVE, ONE!
Go on then, watch all five goals below...
Have a look at some of these belters from our friends at Opta...
Roy Hodgson heaped praise on Michael Olise after the 21-year-old created three goals for his teammates in Palace’s superb win at Elland Road.
“In the second-half he was spot on with everything,” the manager said in his post-match press conference. “In the first-half we didn’t get enough out of him, and we couldn’t bring him into the game as much as we wanted.
“In the first-half he was a figure on the right but he wasn’t creating chances or showing aggression in his play. In the second-half he got it all right in both defence and attack and he showed what a wonderful player he is.
“I have seen him for 10 days less than I have seen the others. What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent – he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform.”
Sam Johnstone could not hide his delight at making his Premier League debut for Crystal Palace at Elland Road, but heaped praise on counterparts Vicente Guaita and Joe Whitworth.<br> Johnstone was unavailable to fill in for the injured Vicente Guaita last month after picking up an injury of his own, but says he and the Spaniard are pleased to be pushing one another on.
“That was frustrating – this year I have had a couple of injuries which has been frustrating,” Johnstone said. “But me and Vicente work hard every day with Joe [Whitworth] and Deano [Kiely] the goalkeeping coach.
“I’m sure I push him, and he pushes me, and whoever plays has the full support of the other one. Vicente has really looked after me this season and helped me – it is a new club for me. He’s been good.
“It was frustrating obviously to be injured but it was great for Joe at such a young age to get those games. Today was my time to play and it was good.”
Jordan Ayew also stopped by the Palace TV mic to react to his brace...
Run it back...