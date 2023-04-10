How's stat?

Have a look at some of these belters from our friends at Opta...

Michael Olise has 12 Premier League assists since the start of 2021/22 - the only Under-21 player with more is Bukayo Saka (17).

Olise became the youngest player in Premier League history to assist three goals from open play in one game (21 years and 118 days).

Palace made 34 succesful dribbles against Leeds - with Ebere Eze registering the most (9) - which is the highest total of any Premier League team since records began in 2003.

Reaction

Roy Hodgson heaped praise on Michael Olise after the 21-year-old created three goals for his teammates in Palace’s superb win at Elland Road.

“In the second-half he was spot on with everything,” the manager said in his post-match press conference. “In the first-half we didn’t get enough out of him, and we couldn’t bring him into the game as much as we wanted.

“In the first-half he was a figure on the right but he wasn’t creating chances or showing aggression in his play. In the second-half he got it all right in both defence and attack and he showed what a wonderful player he is.

“I have seen him for 10 days less than I have seen the others. What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent – he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform.”