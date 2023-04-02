From the manager

Roy Hodgson was in the best of spirits after his dramatic return to the dugout at Selhurst Park, referring to the result as 'Roy of the Rovers' stuff - check out some of the reaction you might have missed below:

Was it was a ‘dream return’?

"I don’t know if I could disagree with that one – I like disagreeing with journalists but I don’t think I could disagree with that one.

"Honestly, I don’t think in the four years I was lucky enough to work here before I oversaw the quality of the performance we put in in the first-half, and that is credit to the previous manager and the work that has been done with the players, because quite a few of the players that played today I was getting to know in the last 10 days of training."

Marc Guehi – future captain?

"To make [Zaha] captain was an easy choice for me. [Joel] Ward is of course a potential captain and Luka [Milivojevic] is club captain and I am very happy with those two.

"Then there is Marc Guehi, who I admire very much and like very much, and I can certainly see him being a future captain and maybe of England, that’s how good that boy is."

His message to the players:

"It was a dominant first-half performance and one that encompassed all the things we were trying to put into people’s heads, which is that you are a good team, you are actually very good players.

"If you can have a little bit of faith in yourself, get on front foot, believe in yourselves more, take shots on, don’t be trying to pass responsibility, we think with your talent you’ve got enough there to score goals."

The latest on Wilfried Zaha:

"There is no update. All we can do now is cross our fingers and hope for the very best because we don’t want to lose him for any period of time.

"It’s a strain, a muscle strain, and muscle strains can take anything from days to weeks to months, so we have to wait and see."

On Ebere Eze:

"If I understand correctly he has not been the first name on the teamsheet for a while now, and he would like to get back to being one of the first names on the teamsheet.

"He obviously thinks he has a good chance of doing that because it was [Sporting Director] Dougie Freedman and I who brought him into the club. We bought him in. He was the one that we persuaded, Dougie and I, that this was the plan we liked.

"He should be confident from there because he knows that I put my neck on the line to bring him into the club, so he needs to put his neck on the line in the next nine games to win us some."