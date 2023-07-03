On his initial focus, he added: “I find organising teams defensively an easier task than organising teams offensively, because you need organising offensively: you need structure there, you need moves, you need to know what the guy in front of you and just behind you are doing and how they’re going to liaise with you in your movements, and that’s on the training field every bit as much as the defensive part.

“I’d seen [these players’] games, albeit on the television. I realised there was a lot of attacking talent here – players with exceptional technical skills, and good pace as well.

“I knew with these guys, we had pace, athleticism and technique, so there was no reason why, if we could get these players into the right positions, they couldn’t score goals. We had to make certain we made them focus on the moves, the type of play and the type of actions that were going to be necessary for them to get into those positions.

“[We told them] when it happens, we’re one hundred percent behind you, so don’t fear you can’t take the shot or make the dribble – we will be more angry with you if you don’t, and you play the simpler pass and start attacks again.

“It takes a lot of effort and good play to get into that final third and into good attacking situations – you’ve got to profit from them because if not, you start all over again and there’s no guarantee the next situation will be any better than the one you’ve just created."