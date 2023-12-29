Ahead of the Eagles' final match of 2023 against Brentford at Selhurst Park on Saturday (30th, 15:00 GMT kick-off), read on for the manager's early team news and thoughts on finishing the year on a high...

On early team news ahead of Brentford…

“Sam Johnstone, no [he will not be back].

“Odsonne Edouard, we will see in the training session tomorrow [i.e. on Thursday]. He's been training this week, but not with us. He's been training, doing his rehabilitation work with the sports science people. I don't know what the result of his session today [Wednesday] was. We'll maybe find out tomorrow if he's going to have any chance of being with us, but it will be touch and go.

"I must say at the moment, the way JP Mateta is playing, I don't know that it's 100 percent priority to get him back – we have a good centre-forward, he's doing a good job.

“But it’d be great to get Edouard back as well because you need more than one centre-forward. You need that competition that JP provided for Edouard when he was the number one choice.

“I've been impressed with him [Mateta]. He’s been very good.”