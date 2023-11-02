"But the bottom line is that without Ebere Eze and without one or two other senior players in the department, the midfield and the attack, we are reliant upon asking 19-year-olds. And don't forget in the case of França and David Ozoh in particular, they've hardly played any senior football.

“He had a few games in Brazil before he came to Palace, Matheus [França], but then he's only played half a game against Monaco, so to suggest he's going to go on against Tottenham and change the game... I mean, I didn't expect that, and I don't think anyone could expect it.

“We are happy with them. We're happy with their development. They're getting better and stronger all the time. And of course, maybe the next time they get their chance in the team, it would be perhaps in a slightly stronger team and it might not be played against a Tottenham Hotspur who are 2-0 up and pretty much in control of the game at that point.

"The fact then that they [the press] have been able to use a quotation from me which suggests I'm blaming the young players for that... that's very tough on them, but I accept the responsibility. I said it, I shouldn't have said it. I've told the players that, but it certainly isn't something that I believe in.

“The young players we've got are good ones, and they will become very good ones. And they'll get more and more help now if they get into the team. Because with Ebere Eze and Olise coming back, I think we'll be a stronger attacking team anyway.”

On upcoming fixtures…

“The fact is that we've gone to Newcastle – we've just seen them do very, very well last night at Old Trafford – and then we're playing Tottenham Hotspur, who came here basically unbeaten and top of the league. They're tough fixtures.

“The teams we're playing now are going to be teams that are going to be fighting like us to get as far away from the relegation zone as possible. So in that respect, we're playing teams who are very much in the same... 'dilemma' is the wrong word, but in the same ballpark as we find ourselves.