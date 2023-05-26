Palace will be without Zaha at Selhurst Park, but the game will have added poignancy as the club bids goodbye to James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic.

“Unfortunately not,” Hodgson said of Zaha’s recovery. “Wilfried’s injury was sufficiently severe to keep him out of the next game. He’ll need a week or two more to recover, so it won’t keep him out of next season. He will be fit for pre-season, but we won’t have the benefit of him on Sunday.

“I have such respect and admiration for those two players [McArthur and Milivojevic]. They are perfect professionals – not only very good footballers but very good individuals, very good personalities and leaders both on the field and off the field.

“I have no doubt that they will be missed. You come across players like McArthur and Milivojevic relatively rarely in a long career. When you find them, you dread the day when they move on or leave the club behind.

“Everyone here at Crystal Palace realises how good they are, and everyone here at Crystal Palace will join me in wishing them both luck. The next manager who has the joy of working with those players, I congratulate him, because he has a diamond coming his way.”

Hodgson added his congratulations to Ebere Eze, who made his first appearance in an England squad and could be in line to make his debut against Malta and North Macedonia in June.

“The advice basically, after the congratulations – because as you say I am delighted for him and I’m happy Gareth [Southgate] and Steve [Holland] have seen what we have seen in him as well – but the only advice I can give him is to be himself,” he said.

“Go there and be relaxed enough to show how good he is. Show how good he is in training when he is here. If he does that, Gareth and Steve will be more than happy with him.”

Palace face Nottingham Forest this weekend with both sides knowing their Premier League status is secure – a remarkable feat for a Forest side sitting in 19th just a month ago.

“[Cooper] has done a very good job – in particular I think the last five games they have had an incredible upsurge in form,” Hodgson said. “They have taken 10 points from their last five games. That’s top of table form not avoiding relegation form.

“They have taken everyone by surprise at bottom who are fighting relegation, because many clubs thought they wouldn’t do that well. Hats off to him, hats off to his players and staff. It was very touching last weekend when they beat Arsenal and you saw the scenes after the game.

“It makes you realise how much staying in this league and doing well means to everyone, not just to your staff and people at the club but also to the fans.

“Congratulations to him. We know on Sunday if we want to finish the season well we will be facing tough opponents.”