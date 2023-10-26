The manager confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the same injuries that kept several players out of the trip to Newcastle remain, but that the rest of the squad is available to him once again.

“Not particularly [any new faces], but we don’t have so many now who are really out of the question,” Hodgson said.

“Of course we still have [Dean] Henderson, the goalkeeper, and we still have Ebere Eze and Michael Olise, so three still quite big names are out. Add to that James Tomkins, who's picked up a calf strain.

“Otherwise we have everybody back now and ready to play, so certainly the situation with regards to selecting the XI and selecting the bench is quite a different proposition to what it was a few weeks ago.”

Hodgson confirmed that Tomkins will require more time before returning to the matchday squad.

“He has missed a week so far, just over a week, so most of these things take three weeks so I would think [he needs] at least another couple of weeks,” the manager explained.

“It’s not a massive strain that would keep him out for a long period, as has happened to all three of Eze, Olise and Henderson, which were all very serious ones.”

On Nathan Ferguson, who returned to action for Palace's Under-21s on Tuesday night, Hodgson said: "I was very pleased to see him play. I thought he played well. I've heard today, however, that he picked up an injury during the course of the game. I don't know the severity of that injury as yet."