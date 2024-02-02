“[Adam] is available – he’s been playing all the games up to now. There is no reason medically why he couldn’t feature in the game if I want to put him in the team,” Hodgson confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

“So that’s good – and the same applies to Daniel Muñoz who has also been playing on a regular basis. They both come from clubs where they have been playing every week, and they have reported no injuries at all so both will be available.”

The news will come as a boost to the manager, who is also hoping to call upon Eze and Olise after both were withdrawn against Sheffield United on Tuesday evening.

“[Eze] came off feeling tightness in his hamstring, so he is going for a scan and I’ll have to wait and see, I suppose, what the result of that is,” Hodgson said.

“When it comes to Michael, I'm presuming and hoping he’ll be okay because it was partly precautionary, the reason why he came off. We’d agreed with him that if he felt tired and he started to feel it that he should let us know and if it went beyond a certain point, 'don’t push it if you’re feeling that maybe there’s a risk that something will happen.'

“That’s what he did. He was beginning to feel signs of muscle fatigue coming on so he asked to come off.

“When it comes to Ebs, he didn’t ask to come off, it was something which happened during the course of the game, so his muscle strain needs to be investigated.

"I don't know with Eze, but I don't think Olise will be out of this weekend's game... but I can't give you a 100 percent guarantee."