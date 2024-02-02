On Daniel Muñoz…

“He's been playing regular football for Genk, he's been in the European campaigns, he's played 20-odd games for Colombia.

“So we're talking about someone who comes here with experience, but [also] a very clear idea of what he needs to do as a player in his position.

“It's a very different type of player, a very different type of fullback to the ones that we have. We like the ones we have, we love Clyney and Wardy, we think they're terrific, but here's a younger man who will help the club going forward, and who has a different style of play perhaps to those two I've just mentioned, so we're very strong in that area now.

“He's dynamic – the Colombians are lively, you've seen Lerma! Funnily enough, it's his fourth year since he joined Genk and they conduct all of their training sessions and all of their meetings and all of their dealings at the football club in English.