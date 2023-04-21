The Eagles will be targeting a fourth Premier League win in a row on Saturday afternoon, but will have to overcome a combative Everton side, led by Sean Dyche, to take three points.
On the Toffees’ physical approach to the game, Hodgson noted: “There’s nothing wrong with that. Top teams are physical. Manchester City are not easy to bully physically; Arsenal aren’t easy to bully physically; and they’re the two teams at the top of the league.
“If you don’t have that ability to stand up for yourselves, win challenges and really use the athleticism and the physicality your team possesses, you’re not going to do well.
“I don’t see them [Everton] as being over-physical or over-aggressive, I just see them as a team that uses those weapons all teams want to have in the right way.”
On Dyche, Hodgson added: “I know him quite well. I like him very much as a person. He’s an excellent manager.
“He not only knows a lot about football, he’s got the ability to communicate his ideas and knowledge of the game, and to sell those ideas to the players he works with. There’s no doubt the places where he’s worked have benefitted from that.
“I have every respect for him not only as a manager, but as a human being as well. I look forward to seeing him tomorrow and can only congratulate him on the job he’s done at Everton since being given the task to try to make certain the club stay in the league.”