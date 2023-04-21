Having won their last three games, Palace are themselves edging closer to safety, but Hodgson declined to quantify any points target which might define such a status.

The manager explained: “Any points we take from now on move us closer to feeling safe, but with seven matches to go, I think we should be concerning ourselves with how good a performance we can give – can we play well enough to win the game, and can we be in a good position to go into the next game?

“That’s enough at the moment to worry about – we’ll leave… working out possible points totals. My work is that when the match starts tomorrow, we are one hundred percent ready for it, one hundred percent prepared, we know what we’ve got to do, and hope the players can produce a performance.

“You don’t win matches in team meetings or in tactics board, or with training sessions – all of those things help, but all that wins matches is the performance of the team on the day.”

One such impressive performer since Hodgson’s return has been midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp, for whom the manager was full of praise, saying: “Ray and I have known him for a long time. He’s always had the ability he’s showing at the moment.

“We always believed in him, and we still do believe in him – it’s good to see he’s still got the shirt. I’ve always believed he’s a good player and luckily he’s still doing that. It’s up to him to keep playing that way so that no-one starts to doubt him.”

As for how he has brought about the best in so many of Palace’s players, Hodgson revealed: “I would say it’s very important for players to have a structure that they believe in and are very comfortable with, and know that they are more than capable of giving you what you’re looking for, if they get the shirt.

“ They’re aware that there are other people behind them who could perhaps do as good a job if they were given the shirt – and that’s the situation we’re in at the moment. I’m happy with the ones who are playing – they seem to be happy and working for each other – but to be honest, within the structure we try to work, I would be expecting that even if I put other players in the team.

“I don’t put it down purely to the fact that it’s ‘X’, ‘Y’ and ‘Z’ who happen to be together – we could do it with ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ if they were together.”