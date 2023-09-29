The Eagles take on the Red Devils away for the second time in five days, but Palace will be without top scorer Edouard, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, and Henderson, who exited the field of play 20 minutes into his debut on Tuesday night.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Hodgson said: “Nothing has changed really since Tuesday. We haven’t recovered anybody so it will be pretty much the same squad that we took to Manchester on Tuesday that we’ll be taking there tomorrow."

On Edouard, he said: “He’s only missed one game, and that was a Carabao Cup game. This is the first league game he’ll miss.

“I don’t have any fears about him building on his good start or doing what he’s been doing when he gets back into the team, but unfortunately this game has come just a little bit too soon and we can’t take the risk of reactivating his slight muscle injury and make it more.

“That’s the decision that had to be taken. It’s a tough decision to take when you need players, but I wouldn’t have forgiven myself if we’d have thrown him into this game not 100 percent ready, and then find he’s missing for several injury because the muscle injury, which at the moment is possible for us to handle, suddenly becomes one of those injuries which puts people on the sidelines for up to a month."

On Henderson, the manager noted: “He’s had a scan. The initial scan wasn’t very positive, I’m sorry to say, but he has another scan in a week’s time and maybe we’ll be lucky and that will show somewhat less damage than we saw in the first one, but it didn’t look like good news.”

With the likes of Jefferson Lerma, Michael Olise and Matheus França also all on their routes back from injury, further absences are likely to present additional opportunities to Palace Academy prospects, with David Ozoh and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi both featuring on Tuesday night.

Hodgson explained: “The Academy players very much come into their own because you need a certain number in your squad to do the tactical work you’d like to do. Most coaches would say 16 is the minimum number and many of us would think 18 is a good number too.

“We don’t have 18 senior players at the moment that we can work with, so the Academy players are playing are a very important role in our preparation and, as you saw the other night, are taking part in the game as well.

“The good thing is [on Tuesday] there were maybe five senior players that didn’t start the game, and they are available to start the game tomorrow, which will give our team a slightly different aspect.”