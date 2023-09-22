“The good news today was that he's training over there - as we hoped he would - and it's done the trick, in the sense that he's got himself into a position now where they think he could play soon, so that's good news.

“I'd be delighted for him [to see him playing again]. That's the most important thing. I mean, apart from the fact that he's a good player, maybe he can be a big help to the first-team going forward, but if we take that out of the equation, I'm just very, very happy for him - that he must be seen some sort of light at the end of what's been an incredibly dark tunnel.”

The 22-year-old signed for the club back in the summer of 2020, from West Bromwich Albion. Initially on a three-year deal, before signing a contract extension this summer.

“His negotiation of that tunnel has been incredible, really. To suffer so many setbacks and so many disappointments, at his age - I don't know that many people, quite frankly, that will come through that. So he must be a strong lad, he must be resilient, I like him very much as a person.

“So no one would be happier than any of us out there to see Nathan Ferguson back with the first team 100% fit.

“We would welcome him with open arms, but we have to be cautious, and it's going to be a process, which will probably take a bit longer than next week or the week after.”