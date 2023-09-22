he manager was unable to be on the touchline for the match, but has since watched the game back and was satisfied with his players’ efforts.

“It’s very simple: we played well, we certainly deserved a point from the game and we were unhappy with the penalty decision,” Hodgson said of the call deep in added time, which saw the referee summoned to the screen by VAR but sticking to his on-field decision.

“Certainly the performance, watching it back, was good. I thought it was, listening on the radio – I got quite good vibes. Speaking to Ray Lewington directly afterwards, he said he was very satisfied with the performance.

“I thought it would be good, but watching it back it was better than expected. [The VAR call] makes it frustrating, but that is part of football – we see it every week. Watching games as one does, albeit mainly the highlights, a large percentage of games have a decision in them which is decisive and which I often don’t agree with, but I'm not a referee.”

Despite the defeat, Hodgson was pleased with his side – especially goalscorer Odsonne Edouard, who already has five this season.

“We were pretty happy with [Odsonne] last season too, but no doubt in summer we did see him make a step forwards,” the manager said. “Like anything else, you come into a club and see 10 games and sometimes you need to bed in to make that next step.

“We saw in summer that he was bedding in quite well… luckily that has carried on to this season. Ever more fortuitously in some ways is him having a strike partner, someone who also plays up-front in Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is playing very well. When he has been called upon to do something he has stepped onto the field and he has done it.”