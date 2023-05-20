"It is crucial in a game of football,” Hodgson said in his post-match press conference. “It is about winning matches, and players will always like to win matches in a way that suits their style and play.

“In the game last week we had the ball for virtually all the time, and we played some quite interesting football and put together some passing moves.

“That was one week; this was different. It was a more physical game, because Fulham are a more physical team with strong and powerful players. You have to learn to cope with that and show resilience to make sure you don’t crumble in those moments.

“We believe that if we can keep going, even though we are not playing the football we dreamt of playing, we can stay in it.

“As the game wears on, there are moments it becomes easier for us to play the football we want to play. That was very much the case in the last 20 minutes when we got the equaliser.”

Hodgson praised Ebere Eze and Michael Olise’s ability to grow into the game, despite a dogged Fulham rearguard action.

“[Eze] has been playing exceptionally well, but I wouldn’t regard today’s performance as one of his exceptional ones,” the manager said. “He is an exceptional player.

“Him and Michael Olise, the whole of the first-half, were below what we expect from them but the great thing was that they came back into the game. They kept fighting and they came back into the game.

“It is a very important lesson for two very talented boys to learn: it is not always going to be like last week when we had comfortable possession and flowing moves.

“Sometimes you have got to find another part of the game. I was very pleased with Ebere Eze and Michael Olise, with what they did, and by the end of the game they were in the ascendency.”