“Since I’ve been at the club, since I've come back, we’ve seen a good quality player and we’ve worked hard with him to make sure he shows those qualities,” Hodgson said in his pre-match press conference. “That is partly confidence.

“Building up someone’s confidence – how do you do that? Give them a chance to play, back them when they play and then hope it goes well and they play well.

“We are talking about a guy who has a lot of quality. He was a goalscorer at Celtic in the league and in European competitions. We signed a goalscorer and maybe now we are seeing the player who was scoring goals all the time.

“It is not always easy when you come down and change clubs to score goals. If you don’t do that the question marks begin to pile up and if you’re very unlucky you are dismissed.

“I’m very happy that hasn’t happened to him. That would have been a real shame had that happened.

“There is no doubting Doug Freedman’s recognition of his talents, and his believe that this is a guy who could do well for Crystal Palace is a belief that I share.”

Edouard’s experience at Celtic – scoring 88 goals in just over three-and-a-half seasons – is beginning to show in the Premier League.

“He came from one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Hodgson pointed out. “I don’t know if you realise how big a club Celtic are. You are talking Liverpool or Manchester United when you talk about Celtic.

“They have a fanbase around the world which goes into the millions. They play in front of 45,000 or 50,000 even if they are playing against the local village team. It is a massive club.

“We are talking about a guy here who has played for Celtic, and we are happy that he is now playing for Crystal Palace. I don’t regard that as ‘he’s only been at Celtic’.

“We were lucky enough to get a player who has played at that high level.”