Eze came off injured against Luton Town, and will not be fit for Palace’s upcoming fixture against Bournemouth at Selhurst Park – confirmed by Hodgson in his pre-match press conference.

“Nothing has changed, he still has an ankle injury,” the manager confirmed. “He is pushing hard to get fit as soon as he possibly can, but as of yet unfortunately he hasn’t been able to turn that corner which will enable him to declare himself fit to train with the team and to play.

“We are monitoring it on a daily basis. If we are lucky, it will be much quicker than was predicted, and if we are unlucky it might be even longer than was predicted, we just don’t know.

“He is certainly very keen to get back as soon as he possibly can, and we will continue monitoring it on a daily basis.

“There is absolutely no disparity between him and the medical team – I was trying to make a point [in the post-match press conference after the draw at West Ham United] on how keen he was to get back.

“It will take the time it takes, and he understands that.”

Hodgson confirmed that Jeffrey Schlupp will also return to the matchday squad after missing out at the London Stadium with a personal issue.

“He is available – it is good news,” Hodgson said. “It is an area where unfortunately we have lost two very good players, two very important players for us.

“When you lose two players of the importance of Ebere Eze and [Cheick] Doucouré in the same area of the field, it is going to stretch your squad.”