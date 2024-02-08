“There's been so many changes [during my time at the club],” he pointed out, ahead of his 200th game in charge on Monday night.

“If you wanted just one single thing [that’s been the biggest positive change,] then I would say the Academy of course.

“A lot of money went into that, a lot of thought, a lot of effort and I think that's lifted the club up to a higher level.”

Palace’s Academy achieved Category 1 status, the highest level possible for academies in the country, back in July 2020 and since then has seen them compete in the top youth competitions at domestic level.

Current Palace first-team players Tyrick Mitchell, David Ozoh, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Joe Whitworth have all come through the Academy in recent years, demonstrating the impact the investment has had already.