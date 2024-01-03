On the importance of the FA Cup to Palace…

“I've got to say that there have been times in my career here where I've been more concerned about the ‘staying in the league’ factor, not just because we have a fairly healthy margin.

“More to the point, I think we have a good team and I think this team is going to be more than good enough to keep us in the league, so I don't have to worry quite so much about that balancing act as maybe I have done at certain times in the past.

“It would be nice to have a Cup run. It would be nice to do well. We're certainly going to have a go at it and I expect, especially given the way things have panned out this year, with the way the mid-season break has gone, that we'll be able to play this game, give everything we need to give in this game, and still recover in time for the next one.”

On the role of the competition in the modern game…

“If you talk about the tradition of the FA Cup, of course I do believe in that. I do uphold that. I do think it is an extremely good competition and I do think that all teams, really, would like to have a good FA Cup. Certainly, and we are no different to those other teams.

“The top teams in particular carry 25 players and on top of that they've probably got 30 or 14 academy players who are just about to go out and be bought for £40million to be a star in some other team.

“They've got all of those options and I can understand that they see that [rotating in the FA Cup] as not being a particular weakening, and a way in making certain that they are giving people a game that otherwise they might not be able to give them if they just try to keep to the XI that have been playing. I understand those things.

“I think that the teams now that go out with so-called weakened teams, aren’t weakened teams as such. The higher up the league you go, where their squads are bigger and much stronger, even less so.

“But of course for teams a little bit lower down, or teams maybe facing a lot of injuries, they do run the risk, if they decide to leave a lot of the players who are regarded as the regular players out, it might not go quite so well for them. So that's where the balancing act comes in.”

On hopes of winning it this year…

“It would be lovely. I mean everything you can do in that respect for fans, they'd like to say that their club has won a trophy, so of course that would be a great thing to be able to offer them.

“We can only do our best. We can only do what we can do. We can only play with the players that we have available and put our best foot forward in the games. If you're talking about the dream and hope, of course that would be a big dream.

“But first we've got to get past a pretty difficult hurdle in the shape of Everton, who've been playing exceptionally well and in particular been getting very good results away from home.”