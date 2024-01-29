On how to defeat Sheffield United…

“You have to play well. You have to stick to your principles.

“We believe in this group. We think they can do well. It's not for me to suddenly make it evident to them that everything's going to collapse around us if we don't win this one, or everything's going to be great now because we've won this one.

“That's something which is your [the press’] domain, and it's very, very different to my domain. My domain is to try and keep people's feet on the ground when it's going well, to try and boost them when it's not going quite so well, and most importantly of all, to make certain that they understand the principles that we try to work on and want to play, if you like.

“We need to see that, and to make sure that they understand that all the talking in the world means nothing. It's what you do when the referee blows his whistle, and you cross the white line, and there's 90 to 100 minutes to play. I think our players do understand that, so nothing changes for me in that respect.

“Whether you're playing a team that comes here and they're bottom of the table, or whether you play Manchester City and Liverpool and the Tottenham's and the Arsenal's when they come here, it doesn't change things enormously. It means you're facing a strong team, a stronger opposition, perhaps.

“But I've got to be very, very careful, and I certainly am much more circumspect about the teams that are so-called easier teams and weaker teams, because I've seen twice recently Sheffield United.

“I saw them having incredible bad luck to lose a home game against Luton where I thought they were clearly the team that was going to win it, and I thought for large, large spells against West Ham, who are having a great season, they caused them all sorts of problems and could quite so easily have won the game.

“So as far as I'm concerned, we're playing a team that can go out against Luton, can go out against Chelsea, can go out against West Ham, and give them very, very tough games and could so easily have won them.

“We know that. Don't underestimate teams anywhere in this league. This league is still a tight league, even if at the moment you could be tempted, I guess, to saw off Sheffield United and Burnley – but you'll never get a coach whose job it is to prepare his team to play Sheffield United and Burnley sawing them off, and people have already sawn off Luton so many times at their peril.”