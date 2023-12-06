The manager said: “I would sum it up as a very sad evening for us, because we came here with high expectations.

“We thought, after the game against West Ham [a 1-1 draw], we’d turned a bit of a corner – in that game we were pleased with our performance – and we were rather hoping that tonight we’d carry that through and beat a Bournemouth team who, on paper and with regard to their league position, were very much available for us to win [against].

“But, of course, two things happened: first of all, they played very well and made life difficult for us, and secondly we weren’t able to play well enough on the evening to create enough goal chances to win the game, which is very frustrating for everybody.

“But words like ‘frustration’ and ‘disappointed’ are bandied around all the time. I’m just sad, really, that an opportunity to change our home form wasn’t taken, not because of a lack of effort, or a lack of desire, it wasn’t take because on the night we played against a better team and we couldn’t find a way to beat them.”

Hodgson also discussed the injury sustained by Tyrick Mitchell, who left the field of play injured with half-an-hour on the clock at Selhurst Park.

He said: “We don’t know yet. It was an unfortunate injury to a player who’s in good form and playing well.

“We’d be very upset to lose him, but it’s a muscle strain.”