The manager said: “I think there were several reasons [to be happy with the result], not least of all the fact that we had the worst possible start… in a game that we were quite conscious we needed to win, after the tough run that we've had.

“Although we haven't been bitterly disappointed by the way we’ve played, we haven’t taken many points, so the three points today were really very critical, perhaps more critical even than the performance.

“To go 1-0 down after 90 seconds, it couldn't have got much worse. But I thought the way the players rallied around after that, helped of course by the crowd getting behind us and a fairly quick equalising goal… I thought after that, some of the attacking play was very good.

“And then we had to show the other side of our game towards the end… with us probably more nervous than we should have been trying to protect our 3-1 lead. Brentford created two or three really good chances, and we were thankful for the crossbar, the goalkeepers and good defending to keep us in the game.

“We saw both sides of the coin: the side of the coin which put us 3-1 in the lead and even create chances to get more goals, but then we had to fight to hold onto it.”