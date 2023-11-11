The manager said: “It was [frustrating], because we conceded so early in the first-half and then did well, I thought, and worked very hard to get that equaliser.

“At half-time, we were fairly confident that we could go out and continue in the way that we'd been playing, which had got us the equaliser and given us some ascendancy in large parts of the game, only to concede yet again after a couple of minutes.

“And then I thought it was a really good effort, and we actually played well to get the 2-2 goal, which would have been a good result on the day, after being behind twice in the way we were.

“So to concede a third goal, of course, is very frustrating and saddening, really, because it leaves me feeling that we could and should have done better today, and at least held on to the point that we definitely had and deserved when we equalised.”

Hodgson was disappointed after emerging without any points, despite a display which warranted more.

He said: “I don't think you should be looking for positives when you lose 3-2 at home to a team where really, for large periods, we had the measure of and were dealing with.

“It was always a close game, to be fair. They're a very hard team to beat, we know that, and they're very dangerous with their crosses and attacking the ball in the box. But I thought for large periods of the game, we dealt with that quite well.

“Certainly, in the second-half, we had a lot of the ball and were looking quite dangerous and that brought us an equaliser. Really, that should have been enough to make me a lot happier person than I am at this moment this evening.”

Hodgson also reflected on the return of Ebere Eze and Michael Olise to action at Selhurst Park: “To state the obvious, to have two players of that quality back makes us a better team.

“We look more dangerous and we have more quality in the attacking areas when those two are back playing, so we’re very happy about that, but unfortunately it didn’t help us today because their re-entry was a defeat.”