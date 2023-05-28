Despite largely dominating proceedings, particularly in the second-half, the Eagles were forced to battle back from Tayo Awoniyi’s first-half breakaway goal, hitting back midway through the second period through Will Hughes’ header.

Battle back they did, however, claiming a well-earned point which secured their position – a point and place ahead of London rivals Chelsea.

Hodgson said in his post-match press conference: “11th place for Palace is more than acceptable. At the moment, that would be where we would definitely want to be – at least.

“We could always hope that we could have a better finish in some of the seasons to come, and get beyond that and into the top half of the table.

“I don’t think it’s a big ask that when you’re finishing around this position in the league, you could perhaps go a bit higher than that, and certainly with a good season I hope we would.

“But I think the season should be regarded as a very satisfying one for the club.”

Hodgson reserved praise for goalscorer Hughes, who netted his first Premier League goal for the club on his 50th appearance in red and blue.

He said: “I’ve got to say that Will Hughes has come in in place of [the injured] Jeff [Schlupp] and done a fantastic job, so that’s meant we’ve missed Jeff less than I feared we would, and the same with Jordan Ayew.

“He’s gone out on the left side where Wilf normally plays and had a very good end of season, so we’re saying we’ve missed Wilf [Zaha] less than could’ve been the case, but they’re still two quality players.”

Hodgson was also pleased to play his part in giving long-serving midfielders James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic – departing Palace after nine and six-and-a-half seasons at the club respectively – a fond farewell after the game.

He noted: “There have been many good feelings at Selhurst Park. Almost four-and-a-half years I’ve spent here, basically four and a third seasons, so that’s a lot of time to be with the club and get to know a lot of different people at the club and work with different players.

“It was nice for me to be there on the day when two great club servants like Luka and Macca are saying their farewells and getting the accolades that I believe they deserve.

“The club gave them great accolades, but for the fans, it was pretty clear that these are guys who are close to the heart of our fans, who are a loyal bunch.”