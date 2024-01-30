The Eagles fell behind after just 20 seconds thanks to Ben Brereton Diaz’ opener, but hit back through Ebere Eze and Michael Olise to claim all three points.

“At the the start of the game, especially, everyone was of a mindset: ‘We've got to start this game well’ and get on the front foot and really show them who's boss, and suddenly you're one goal down within a minute,” Hodgson said after the game. “The worst one really was the deflection [for their second goal].

“So I'm really pleased that we showed that resilience, we showed that strength of character, and we also showed the strength of character at the end when we had to take off the two architects of our victory really, who were causing a lot of problems and giving us an awful lot of composure.

“When we did get the ball and [they] were spraying it around, [and we] had to take them off, which meant that with 12 minutes of extra time added on we had to suffer a bit at the end and dig in.

“But that's a good thing as well, because that's what the Premier League is. Unfortunately, when you're one goal up in the Premier League, I don't care who you're playing, the last 10 minutes is probably going to be quite tough going.”

Olise’s return saw him provide two assists for Eze, before scoring a sublime winning goal from the edge of the penalty area.