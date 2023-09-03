After a scrappy first-half which ended 0-0, Palace came out on top of a see-saw second period following a brace from Odsonne Edouard and Ebere Eze’s first goal of the season.

Hodgson told Sky Sports: “It’s been a good afternoon because we won. It wouldn’t have been a good afternoon had we not, because I think a lot of things we didn’t do today, weren’t things we wanted to see from the team.

“I thought Wolves were very good so I think that we were depending on those three very good goals and a much better second-half performance.

“To some extent, the fact that we conceded in the 96th minute summed up a little bit how we were today: we were nowhere near what we’d like to be, or think we’re capable of being, but on the other hand, to win matches and get three points is such a difficult thing to do in the Premier League and you should never be too critical.

“You should rejoice in your victories because you know there’ll be other games where we play better than this and deserve to win clearly, but we lose, so I’d much rather this than the 1-0 defeat against Arsenal where we deserved a lot more.

“Three very good goals were enough to get us the three points.”

Hodgson said of Edouard, who scored his third and fourth goals of the season: “He’s very technical. When one talks about good old-fashioned centre-forwards, one thinks about people who are very strong and hold the ball up well, bully centre-halves a little bit and win a lot of headers.

“That’s not the way he is. He’s got very clever movement and great technical ability. What we’re getting from him is a little bit of that old-fashioned stuff as well because we need that for the focus of our attacking play. He‘s been very good since the start of the season and I was delighted for him he had those two goals today.”

And on Eze, the manager noted: “He’s a rightly important player for us. Hopefully he’ll be a good player for England going forward as well, because he does have exceptional talent and in the second-half we saw much more of that talent.

“He got on the ball a lot more, he got into dangerous positions, and he did then what he’s capable of doing, making life very difficult for opposing defenders. I was delighted for him that he played so well in the second-half and even more delighted he got his first goal.”

Reflecting on Palace’s first month of the campaign, Hodgson surmised: “I’m satisfied.

“To some extent I’d have been even more satisfied after our second-half display against Plymouth and our display against Brentford. I’ve got things to think about and our players have got things to think about, but to be fair, we’re still a team involved in a learning curve.

“We are still trying to improve our game and make certain we can get better in all the various aspects, and with Edouard today and Will Hughes back again [from injury], we’ll soon have [Michael] Olise back, it is very comforting to know there are some very good quality players we still have to call upon in our quest to be better than we were today.”